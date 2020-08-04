Virus hits Syria’s national soccer team amid COVID-19 surge

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian official says at least four players and three staff members on Syria’s national soccer team have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation. The infections come amid reports of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the divided, war-torn country, where health care facilities and services have been badly hit during the nearly 10-year conflict. Many doctors and health practitioners have fled Syria. Limited testing facilities and Syrian government control over pandemic statistics have led to concerns that the real number of cases is much higher than what’s being reported. Officially, there have been about 850 confirmed cases and 46 deaths in government-held areas, the majority of them registered since July.