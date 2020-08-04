Where’s Juan Carlos? Spain mulls former monarch’s future

MADRID (AP) — Speculation over the whereabouts of former monarch Juan Carlos is gripping Spain, a day after he announced he was leaving the country for an unspecified destination amid a growing financial scandal. Juan Carlos told his son King Felipe VI he was moving outside Spain due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.” Juan Carlos is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland, which are looking into possible financial wrongdoing. Juan Carlos’s announcement took most Spaniards by surprise. Neither the royal family nor the government disclosed where he was going.