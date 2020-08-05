Another cruise ship in Norway stalled amid infection fears

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A cruise ship with 123 passengers on board and a crew of 85 has docked in the Norwegian harbor of Bodoe but no one can disembark after a former passenger from Denmark tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home. Ship owner SeaDream Yacht Club says “we sincerely hope that there is no COVID-19 on board, and we are not aware of any other guests or crew who are infected or have any symptoms, but we are taking all necessary precautions.”