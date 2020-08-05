AP Interview: Clyburn warns US lacks plan to stop virus

Rep. James Clyburn says the COVID-19 crisis is “much, much worse” than the 2008 Great Recession. He tells The Associated Press that’s because the U.S. is without a national strategy to contain the coronavirus. The third-ranking House Democrat says the “entire economy is at stake.” Clyburn says he won’t be attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee because of the virus. He also says it’s inappropriate for President Donald Trump to accept the Republican Party nomination at the White House. He suggests Trump could accept the party’s nod from the golf course.