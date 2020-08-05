 Skip to Content

Baby dies month after mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

New
7:45 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a prematurely born baby has died a month after her mother was shot and killed in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police were notified early Wednesday that the 4-week-old hospitalized girl had died. The Star Tribune reports her death came exactly one month after her mother, 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus, was fatally shot. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged the baby’s father, 27-year-old Zachary Robinson of Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in the mother’s death. Robinson remains in jail. A police spokesman says investigators will continue to work with the medical examiner and the prosecutor’s office “for additional charges as appropriate.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content