City streets drain of life in Australia’s toughest lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne’s usually vibrant downtown streets are draining of signs of life on the eve of Australia’s toughest-ever pandemic restrictions coming into force. Many of the stylish boutiques and eateries in a city dubbed Australia’s Hipster Capital that prides itself on superior coffee had already closed their doors ahead of a ban on non-essential businesses that will throw 250,000 people out of work from Thursday. Defense personnel in camouflage fatigues and police officers patrolled the streets enforcing pandemic rules that include mandatory masks, which the few pedestrians were abiding by. Hairdresser Niki Fiocca has been solidly booked in recent days before her salon must close for at least six weeks. Victoria set a new daily record of 725 cases on Wednesday.