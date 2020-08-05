Endangered GOP senators are driving force for virus deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators up for reelection are a key group to watch in Washington’s coronavirus negotiations. Several Senate Republicans who are on the ballot in November are endorsing generous jobless benefits, child care grants, and more than $100 billion to help schools reopen. Their opinions are of more consequence to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell than those held by conservatives likely to oppose the final agreement. Republicans control the Senate by a 53-47 margin, meaning Democrats must gain at least three seats to capture Senate control. Negotiations on a coronavirus bill continued Tuesday with no deal in sight.