FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

The FAA wants to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying company managers pressured employees who were doing safety-related work for the agency at a South Carolina plant. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that employees doing safety work were reporting to the wrong managers, and that in one case managers pressured or interfered with employees doing a safety inspection of a Boeing 787 jettliner. This all goes back to FAA’s long-standing practice of letting designated company employees do some safety analysis and testing. Congress is taking a closer look at the approach since two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets killed 346 people.