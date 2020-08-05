Facebook launches a new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

NEW YORK (AP) -- Facebook's Instagram is launching a service similar to ByteDance's TikTok called Instagram Reels.

Instagram Reels will let users record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects.

Users will be able to share "Reels" with their followers in Instagram. There will also be a new section in the search field of Instagram called "Reels in Explore."

The Reels option will be available at the bottom of Instagram camera. Facebook has created clones of popular services that rival it before. Its Instagram "Story" feature is similar to Snapchat.