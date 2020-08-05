Fatal quarrel among Palestinians ignites protest in Ramallah

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security officials say relatives of a top Palestinian official have rampaged through the West Bank city of Ramallah, firing into the air and at government buildings after a family member was killed in a quarrel with a Palestinian security officer. The protest erupted late Wednesday after the death of the brother of Hussein al-Sheikh, an adviser to the Palestinian president and one of the most powerful men in the West Bank. The territory has recently experienced an upsurge in criminal and domestic violence. The unrest appears to have been fueled by a deep economic crisis caused by months of government lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus.