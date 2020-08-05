Fed should address racial gaps in jobs, income, Dems propose

A group of congressional Democrats have introduced legislation that would require the Federal Reserve to pursue the elimination of racial disparities in employment, wealth and income as one of its policy goals. The legislation would also require the Fed’s chair, currently Jerome Powell, to report every six months on the status of wealth and income gaps and the Fed’s efforts to counter them as part of its regular reports to Congress. The proposal reflects an increasing focus on racial wealth and income gaps among Democrats, as the coronavirus has disproportionately affected African Americans. It also comes in the wake of weeks of protests this summer stemming from the deaths of several Black Americans at the hands of police.