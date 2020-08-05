Five high schoolers named National Student Poets

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school juniors, residing everywhere from Lake Worth, Florida to Saratoga, California, have been named National Student Poets. The program was launched in 2011, with winners contributing to community programs and and poetry events and performing their work everywhere from Lincoln Center to the White House. This year’s poets are Isabella Ramirez, from Lake Worth; Ethan Wang, from Katy, Texas; Manasi Garg, from Saratoga; Madelyn Dietz, from St. Paul, Minn.; and Anthony Wiles, from Sewickley, Pennsylvania. Judges included included former U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera and such fellow poets as Edward Hirsch, Danez Smith and Arthur Sye.