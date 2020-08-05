New Zealand criminals try to blast open ATM with pipe bombs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say two criminals tried to blast open a shopping mall ATM using seven homemade pipe bombs. The attempt failed after only one of the bombs exploded and a second partially detonated before the suspects ran away. The ATM was only slightly damaged and no cash was stolen. The incident, rare in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, left many people feeling rattled. Police say it was incredible dangerous behavior and they’re making it a priority to find the people responsible and hold them to account.