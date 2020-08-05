Indian PM to lay foundation of temple at razed mosque site

AYODHYA, India (AP) — The coronavirus is restricting a large crowd, but Hindus were joyful before Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god Ram at the site of a demolished 16th century mosque in northern India. Modi arrived in late morning in Ayodhya city, where streets are barricaded and paramilitary soldiers are standing guard. All shops and businesses are closed. Only 175 guests were invited to the ceremony where Modi will lay a silver brick to symbolize the start of construction of the temple.