Lawsuit: School mishandled disabled student’s rape report

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former student at an elite private school in Utah says in a lawsuit that administrators mishandled her 2017 sexual assault allegation as she endured bullying from classmates. She’s seeking $10 million in damages. The lawsuit says students reenacted the rape during a school assembly and administrators at Waterford School wouldn’t help enforce a protective order the 17-year-old obtained against her classmate. The now-20-year-old also says administrators held a meeting with the rest of her class where they shared details of the off-campus allegations. School administrators said Tuesday that they categorically disagree with the allegations, calling them an inflammatory, inaccurate representation.