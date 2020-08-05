Lawyer: Michael Cohen has offer to be a political consultant

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer has a job offer to consult for a political action committee. Attorney Danya Perry told a judge Wednesday that Michael Cohen hopes to accept the offer to consult and make media appearances on the committee’s behalf. She said she wanted to be sure U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein doesn’t object. The judge ordered Cohen released from prison two weeks ago after concluding the government returned him to prison in July as a retaliatory gesture after Cohen said publicly he planned to publish a book critical of the president before November’s election. Cohen is serving most of a three-year prison sentence at home after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress.