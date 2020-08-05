Lockdown reimposed in Scottish city over virus ‘cluster’

LONDON (AP) — Officials in Scotland ordered bars, cafes and restaurants in the city of Aberdeen to close in response to a cluster of 54 COVID-19 cases linked to a single bar. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the new cases raised alarm of a “significant outbreak” in the northeastern port city. Aberdeen officials published a list of 28 bars and restaurants, three golf clubs and a soccer club visited by about 200 people so far traced from the cluster. Sturgeon said all hospitality venues must close by the end of business Wednesday. The city’s residents were advised not to travel more than 5 miles from home unless for work or essential trips.