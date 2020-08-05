MASK MANDATE: ‘Fake mask exempt cards’ circulating

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been nearly two weeks since the mask mandate went into effect in Minnesota. Now, Minnesota Department of Health, and other organizations are urging people to be aware of a mask related scam.

The fake card cites the "Americans with Disability Act" as a legitimate claim for not wearing a mask. The act is actually called the "Americans with Disabilities Act."

It also displays the department of Justice seal, which the US attorney for Minnesota says is illegal because it's not an authorized use of that image.

"We've received a number of emails about fake get out of mask free card exposing as official MDH certificates being used at businesses and restrictions, said Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann.

Better Business Bureau Minnesota and North Dakota Communications Director Bao Vang said while businesses have a heightened responsibility for public safety scammers capitalize on emotions.

"Scammers are opportunists and that means they follow the headlines. And they make sure that there taking advantage of every opportunity to prey on our emotions," Vang said.

While it can be confusing there are guidelines for business owners.

"The state of recommends business do not confront anyone if they are not wearing a mask because it is so hard to determine whether a person has a medical reason," Vang said.

You can report COVID-19 related scams to the Minnesota Attorney General Office.