MDH urging Minnesotans to vaccinate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- It may not seem like it, but public health officials are concerned about more than just COVID-19.

Fall is coming soon, and that means flu season soon after. During a media phone conference Wednesday, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said this year especially will be critical for all Minnesotans to get their flu shots.

Malcolm also highlighted the fact that keeping yourself and your child vaccinated will help with keeping outbreaks of other kinds of diseases from happening. That will help keep valuable hospital space available for COVID-19 cases.

"Vaccines are recommended at times when they'll provide the best protection," said Malcolm. "Delaying vaccines can leave kids vulnerable to serious, preventable diseases."

Keeping yourself and your children on a vaccination schedule, will prevent having to catch-up and will help keep you and your loved ones safe.

During the pandemic, officials realize that it's been tough for doctor visits to happen. However, vaccination visits are deemed official visits and Malcolm wants to assure everyone that it is safe to go.

"Now we know part of the issue may be seeking care at a clinic or other health care facility during a pandemic," said Malcolm. "We want to emphasize that our providers have worked very hard to make it safe for patients to access the care they need."

If you would like to request a copy of your child's current immunization records, you can call (651) 201-3980 or click here.