Mexico inaugurates dam that is flooding Indigenous sites

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has inaugurated a dam in northern Mexico that is already flooding thousand-year-old Indigenous sites containing ancient rock carvings and remains of dwellings. The area round the Mayor river in Sonora state is home to the Guarijío people. Experts said Wednesday that the Guarijío are divided about the dam. Archaeologists are racing to study and remove ceramics and stone tools from the river valley and make three-dimensional models of the petrogylphs before rising waters cover them, sometimes forever. The models will be used to make reproductions because removing the carvings appears out of the question.