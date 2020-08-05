Mild with a chance of showers today; warmer days are ahead

Late day showers possible

Slightly warmer air is building into the region today as a weak storm system approaches from the west. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds through the day with just filtered sunshine later in the afternoon as showers then start rolling in from the west. The best chances for those spotty showers will be after 4:00 PM with increasing chances through the evening hours when some isolated thunderstorms may also develop. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the very mild mid 70s with a slight south breeze.

Showers and a few sparse thunderstorms will be possible through tonight with overnight temperatures around 60 degrees, quite a bit warmer than the past couple of nights.

Sparse showers for the next couple of days

Showers and still be possible through especially the morning and early afternoon hours Thursday as the weak storm system wobbles through the region. We'll have increasing sunshine during the day tomorrow with afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s with a slight south breeze.

Warmer and more humid for Friday and the weekend

Warmer, more humid air will work its way in during the day Friday as a larger storm system begins to approach from the northwest and its warm front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll have sunshine and a gusty south breeze with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the day and a few spotty storms possible over the weekend.