Minneapolis commission takes up proposal to disband police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment Wednesday that would dismantle the city’s Police Department and replace it with a new agency.

The proposal was introduced by City Council members amid demands for change after the death of George Floyd. Before the issue can go before voters, it must clear a review by the Charter Commission.

The City Council isn’t bound by the decision, so if the commission decides to approve the proposal or reject it, the issue could advance toward the November ballot.

But if the commission says it needs more time, the issue wouldn’t clear deadlines to make it on the ballot this year.