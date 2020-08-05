New Orleans prosecutor faces $50,000 penalty in records case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ district attorney has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 in penalties for failing to produce public records related to a 2015 request. Civil District Judge Ethel Julian’s ruling was issued July 27 against District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro in a public records lawsuit filed in May 2017. The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center accused Cannizzaro of refusing to turn over records documenting his use of subpoenas. Julian said Cannizzaro “acted arbitrarily and capriciously in failing to produce the documents.” Cannizzaro’s spokesman said an appeal is likely.