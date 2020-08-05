New Zealand man appeals guilt in British backpacker slaying

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand man found guilty of murdering a British backpacker has appealed his conviction and punishment. His new lawyer argued to the appeals court the man didn’t get a fair trial and his sentence was too harsh. A jury determined that tourist Grace Millane was strangled on her 22nd birthday in December 2018 by a man she had met through the dating app Tinder. The man’s lawyer said the judge determined the sentence with too much weight given to the man’s “abhorent” actions after he killed Millane. The lawyer also said the conviction had problems, including the issue of consent. The man’s defense in the trial was that Millane’s death was accidental.