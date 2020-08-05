Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Shirley Ann Grau dies at 91

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer Shirley Ann Grau has died at the age of 91. Grau’s stories and novels told of both the dark secrets and the beauty of the Deep South. Her daughter Nora McAlister said Wednesday that Grau died Monday in a memory care facility of complications from a stroke. Grau won the 1965 Pulitzer Prize for her fourth book, “The Keepers of the House.” The book drew critical praise but also threatening phone calls for its depiction of a long romance between a wealthy white man and his black housekeeper in rural Alabama. She wrote six novels and four short story collections.