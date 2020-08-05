Religious freedom in America: popular and polarizing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The principle of religious freedom is important to most Americans. But there are notable fault lines among people of different faiths and political ideologies over what it truly means. While about a third of U.S. adults overall said they believe their own religious freedom is threatened at least somewhat, conservatives were more likely than liberals to say so according to a newly released poll conducted by The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Divisions illustrated in the poll could become particularly resonant as President Donald Trump touts his support for religious freedom during his reelection bid.