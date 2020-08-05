Samsung’s new phones test consumer demand for pricey gadgets

Samsung aims to lift sinking smartphone sales with two new models that will test consumers’ willingness to buy high-priced gadgets during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. The company’s latest Galaxy phones, unveiled Wednesday during an online showcase, will cost $1,000 to $1,300. Those have become standard prices for top-of-the-line phones in recent years, but may cause sticker shock at a time of double-digit unemployment. Other phone makers, most notably Apple, have begun offering less expensive models for consumers who may be strapped for cash or fatigued by pricey phones that don’t offer big advances over their predecessors.