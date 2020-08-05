Special prosecutor will decide charges in Missouri shooting

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A special prosecutor will determine if charges will be filed against a sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Missouri woman. Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer said Tuesday he has asked for a special prosecutor in the June 13 death of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer in Sedalia. She was shot by a Pettis County sheriff’s deputy after a traffic stop. The deputy told investigators Fizer had a gun and threatened to shoot him but the Missouri State Highway Patrol said no gun was found in her car. Her family and friends have questioned the deputy’s version of events.