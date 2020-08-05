UK judge: Meghan friends can stay anonymous in privacy case

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has ruled that the Duchess of Sussex can keep her friends’ names secret while she brings a privacy-invasion lawsuit against a British newspaper. High Court judge Mark Warby said Wednesday that “for the time being at least” he agreed to protect the anonymity of friends who defended Meghan in the pages of People magazine. The former American actress Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday over five articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. A date has not been set for the full trial.