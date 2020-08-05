Trump again says Lebanon blast might have been attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is continuing to suggest the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a deliberate attack, even as officials in Lebanon and his own defense chief say it’s believed to have be an accident. On Tuesday, Trump said U.S. military generals told him they thought it was an attack and suggested it was some kind of a bomb. On Wednesday, he said nobody really knows what happened, even though investigators focused on possible negligence in the storage of tons of a highly explosive fertilizer in a waterfront warehouse. The Lebanese government has placed several port officials under house arrest in connection with the explosion, which also injured 5,000 people.