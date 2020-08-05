Virgin Atlantic airline files for US bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic airline is seeking protection from creditors as it tries to survive the pandemic that is slamming air travel. The U.K.-based airline filed for help Tuesday in U.S. federal bankruptcy court in New York. A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic cast the Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing as part of a court process to carry out a restructuring plan that the airline announced last month. The airline hopes to emerge from the restructuring in September. Virgin Atlantic is the latest airline to wind up in court because of the financial harm from the coronavirus outbreak.