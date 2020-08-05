White House, Democratic Congressional leaders report progress on coronavirus relief package

(NBC News) -- Democratic Congressional leaders and the White House are making progress in negotiations to provide coronavirus relief.

"I would characterize the conversations as productive and a step in the right direction," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said following Tuesday's talks.

"In some cases we're inching along in others we're making more progress," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "But it takes time."

They're hoping for a deal by Friday and a vote next week.

The White House Chief of Staff says they've made "concrete offers' on unemployment and eviction protection, but narrowing down the size of the package is still an issue.

"Let me be clear, we're not going anything close to $3.4 trillion dollars. So that's just ridiculous," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in reference to the plan passed by House Democrats.

Republicans remain split on the plan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has admitted he will likely rely on Democratic votes to pass any measure.

