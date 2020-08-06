 Skip to Content

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

8:07 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

The Labor Department's report marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid.

Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The new jobless claims were down by 249,000 from the previous week after rising for two straight weeks.

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

