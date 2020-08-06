In a horrific instant, a burst of power that ravaged Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — The single, horrific instant hit people across Beirut with the same blunt force: First, they watched a heavy fire down by the Lebanese capital’s port sending a pall of smoke into the air. Then with a stupendous mushroom cloud, a wave of destructive energy suddenly raced across the city at them like a freight train. In those few seconds around 6 p.m.. buildings were ripped apart, streets wrecked, homes gutted and thousands wounded. At least 135 people died. From the epicenter at the docks’ Warehouse 12 to the surrounding streets, Lebanese try to grasp the explosion and its aftermath.