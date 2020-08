Cambodian butcher quits dog meat trade, shuts slaughterhouse

CHI MEAKH, Cambodia (AP) — Animal rights activists in Cambodia have gained a small victory in their effort to end the trade in dog meat, convincing a canine slaughterhouse in one village to abandon the business. The butcher and his wife shut the small abattoir they had operated for about seven years after animal protection groups agreed to provide them an alternate living by building a small convenience store for them. Animal activists are taking the 15 dogs that had been caged at the slaughterhouse to a shelter where they’ll be rehabilitated. After that, they will be offered for adoption, either in Cambodia or abroad.