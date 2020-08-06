Capital One fined $80 million in data breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has fined Capital One $80 million for careless network security practices that enabled one of the biggest bank security breaches on record.

It said in a consent order that Capital One failed to establish effective risk management when it migrated information technology operations to a cloud-based service in 2015.

That allowed the bank to be hacked in 2019.

A former Amazon software engineer has pleaded innocent in the case and is due to stand trial in February.