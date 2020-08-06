Comfortable today; Summertime heat and humidity returns for the weekend

We'll enjoy one last comfortable day across the region today with dry skies and low humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind at 5-10 mph. A stray shower or two may be possible in the afternoon, but for the most part, conditions will remain dry Thursday.

We'll see a few clouds overnight with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A few showers are possible into early Friday morning, mainly before sunrise.

Conditions will begin to feel more like summer on Friday as our good friend humidity stops by for the weekend. We'll see afternoon highs into the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points rise into the mid 60s, making for a sticky afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph. A few additional showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight.

Warm and humid summertime conditions are on tap for the weekend, especially Sunday. First, Saturday looks to see more clouds than sunshine with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s with dew points hear 70 degrees. Sunday will feel a bit uncomfortable as heat index values are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s with dew points in the lower 70s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon, lingering into the overnight hours. At this time, heavy rainfall looks to be the main threat with any storms we get over the weekend.

More comfortable conditions are expected to return by Monday with highs near 80 degrees. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible during the morning, with clearing skies for the afternoon. Low humidity with dew points in the lower 60s is expected. Pleasant conditions look to continue into the mid week with temperatures in the lower 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible in the afternoon on either day.