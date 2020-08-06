Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moves by the Republican postmaster general to cut back operations in the U.S. Postal Servuce that are causing delays in deliveries across the country are causing protests by lawmakers from both parties. Those changes come just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the changes “threaten the timely delivery of mail — including medicines for seniors, paychecks for workers and absentee ballots for voters.″ Two Montana Republicans, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte, also urged the Postal Service to reverse the July directive, which eliminates overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers.