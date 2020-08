DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The U.N. Refugee Agency says dozens are feared dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Mauritania’s coast. The agency’s special envoy for the Central Mediterranean, Vincent Cochetel, said in a tweet Thursday that approximately 40 people were on board the vessel that sank off the coast of Nouadhibou, Mauritania. There is one survivor from Guinea. Further details were not yet available.