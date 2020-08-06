European court adviser sides against German McCann suspect

BERLIN (AP) — A legal adviser to Europe’s top court has issued an opinion that could make it easier for Germany to keep in prison a new suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who vanished from a Portuguese resort 13 years ago. In the non-binding opinion, Advocate General Michal Bobek said Thursday the European Court of Justice should rule German prosecutors were within their rights to try Christian Brueckner for a 2005 rape in Portugal, even though he had been extradited from Italy for another crime. Brueckner’s attorneys are appealing the rape conviction, arguing that he was extradited on a warrant related to drug trafficking.