Ex-officer’s lawyers say trip didn’t break bond conditions

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks say he shouldn’t have his bond revoked for traveling to Florida. They argued in a court filing Thursday that Garret Rolfe didn’t violate the conditions of his bond because he was never ordered to stay at his home and not travel out of state. Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in Brooks’ killing on June 12. He was granted bond June 30. Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to revoke his bond after learning he’d traveled to Florida.