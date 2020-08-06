Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office talks about renewed effort to solve deaths of three newborns

NEAR RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for donations to assist with the investigation into the deaths of three newborn babies.

The first case is from 1999, when a baby girl was found floating in the water near Red Wing. The Sheriff's Office said the baby was found by a fisherman and was wrapped in a towel.

The Sheriff's Office said the second case is from 2003, when a baby boy was found after he washed ashore on Lake Pepin. Authorities said DNA showed the two babies shared at least one parent.

The third case involves a baby girl found in the marina at the Treasure Island Casino in 2007. Authorities said this baby was not related to the first two, but "the details are eerily the same."

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Investigator Glen Barringer

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Investigator Glen Barringer said it's a case like this that sticks with investigators and they want to get closure.

"I have a picture of all three of them I see every day," said Barringer.

The sheriff's office is now seeking help from the community. It needs money to obtain a genetic genealogy report by Parabon Snapshot DNA analysis.

"We just need to know who the family is on this so we can put closure to it and close these cases," said Barringer.

Each genealogy investigation costs $5,000.

Authorities are asking the public for assistance in raising another $10,000 to cover the cost of the DNA report for the other two babies.

Barringer said with a year left before retirement his greatest hope is to get closure for these cases and move on.

Donations can be made here.

Anyone with information on any of the three cases is asked to contact the the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office at 651-385-315.