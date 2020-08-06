Hearing set for 5 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A court hearing is set for five people including the former Republican speaker of the Ohio House following their indictment on a racketeering charge. Federal prosecutors allege ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder and four others illegally shepherded $60 million in energy company money through a dark money group for personal and political gains. An indictment alleges the scheme was orchestrated to ensure a legislative bailout of two aging Ohio nuclear power plants. A magistrate judge set a Thursday hearing for the five, who have yet to enter pleas to the charge.