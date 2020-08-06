How an arrest upended filming of ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

NEW YORK (AP) — The filmmakers behind the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” have had to regroup twice ahead of its Sunday premiere. First was after Epstein killed himself in his prison cell last August after his arrest on sex trafficking charges. And again one month ago when Ghilaine Maxwell was arrested on federal charges that she acted as a recruiter for the financier’s sexual abuse. The producers added more of Maxwell’s story and changed the final episode to focus on her alleged grooming of potential victims. Lifetime is also the network that aired the Peabody award-winning “Surviving R. Kelly.”