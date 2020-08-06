Israel strikes Gaza in response to explosive balloons

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says it has attacked targets in the northern Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants launched explosive balloons into Israel. In a brief statement, the army said airstrikes struck “infrastrucure used for underground activities” by Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group. There were no reports of injuries. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous smaller skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007. In recent months, both sides have honored an informal cease-fire. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all fire emanating from the coastal strip.