Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor has tested positive for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said Thursday he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said DeWine has no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus before Trump landed. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there.

DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative.