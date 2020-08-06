Olympic rings in Tokyo Bay removed for ‘maintenance’

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic rings have been removed from Tokyo Bay. The rings were floated there this year on a barge. Organizers and the city of Tokyo say the Olympic symbol is being removed for maintenance and will return. No date was given. The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and are rescheduled to open in July 2021. Organizers have given no specifics about health protocols for competitors and spectators in a pandemic.