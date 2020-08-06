Milwaukee chief demoted over tear-gas use, other concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An oversight board has demoted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales after questioning how he handled multiple incidents, including ordering officers to fire tear gas and pepper spray at protesters demonstrating over George Floyd’s death. The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted Thursday evening to demote Morales to captain after three-and-a-half years on the job. The chief’s attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, says Morales’ relationship with the commission has been deteriorating since he refused the chairman’s demand to fire an officer involved in the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown in January 2018. Most recently the commission criticized Morales for authorizing tear gas to disperse protesters.