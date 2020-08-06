Police: Man spit at boy who refused to remove his mask

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested after police say he confronted a child wearing a mask at a restaurant and spit in his face when the boy refused to take it off. Treasure Island police say 47-year-old Jason Copenhaver approached the child’s table Sunday and asked the boy to remove his mask. When he refused, police say Copenhaver grabbed the boy’s hand and put his face next to the child’s, telling the boy he now had coronavirus. Police say Copenhaver was so close that spit landed in the boy’s face. Copenhaver was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct. He told police he’s never been tested for the virus.