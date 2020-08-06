Rochester’s Lettuce Unite to close its doors on Aug. 28

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester restaurant has joined the growing list of businesses closing their doors this summer amid financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic and construction in the downtown area.

Lettuce Unite announced in a Facebook post that Friday, Aug. 28 will be its last day of service.

The restaurant also made a final blog post on the Championship Dining website, dedicated to its staff members and thanking them for their hard work. Moving forward, Championship Dining will be focusing on ensuring its other restaurants survive, the post added.

"In the scheme of things with more prominent names closing downtown, this notice of Lettuce Unite closing seems minuscule," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "But small things matter just as much to a small number of people."